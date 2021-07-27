IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 18,197 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 387,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OptiNose alerts:

Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. OptiNose, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 179.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%. The company had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OPTN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.