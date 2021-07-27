Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 34,676 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 34,676 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $2,407,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,781.8% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 161,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 152,542 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $14,420,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 645,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,918,000 after acquiring an additional 116,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $19,182,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $54.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SKX. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $213,029.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $30,895.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,408 shares of company stock worth $1,820,813 over the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

