Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,099 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,221 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Argus upped their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.30.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $289.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $289.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.