Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires New Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 14.4% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.6% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.75.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $335.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $362.00.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $911,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,673,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,916 shares of company stock valued at $71,087,920. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

