Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 35,200 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,200 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of TreeHouse Foods worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after buying an additional 25,101 shares in the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

THS stock opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.32. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.