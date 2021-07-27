Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to post earnings of $4.00 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $80.51 on Tuesday. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $44.38 and a 12-month high of $93.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAG. Morgan Stanley cut Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.43.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,813 shares of company stock worth $3,568,823. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

