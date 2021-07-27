Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 131.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,734 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 56.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 70,293 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,753,000 after purchasing an additional 31,881 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

YY stock opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.61. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $53.16 and a one year high of $148.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.85.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. JOYY had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $643.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.81 million. Research analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.12%.

YY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. JOYY presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.80.

JOYY Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

