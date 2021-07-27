Glatfelter (GLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.67 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

NYSE GLT opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.86 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22. Glatfelter has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

