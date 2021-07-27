Meta Financial Group (CASH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Meta Financial Group to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.81 million. On average, analysts expect Meta Financial Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CASH shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

