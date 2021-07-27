Royal Bank of Canada Buys 9,185 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.35% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $10,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,745 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,644,000 after acquiring an additional 715,912 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 288,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,666,000 after acquiring an additional 142,659 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 996.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 129,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after acquiring an additional 117,375 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,254,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $85.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.17. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.21.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

