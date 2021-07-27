Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $7.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will report $7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.52 and the lowest is $7.22. Texas Pacific Land posted earnings of $3.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year earnings of $31.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.20 to $33.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $49.18 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,496.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,518.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.79 and a beta of 2.20. Texas Pacific Land has a fifty-two week low of $427.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

In related news, CEO Tyler Glover acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,503.93 per share, with a total value of $40,606.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,620.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 284 shares of company stock worth $454,440 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

