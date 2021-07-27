Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 247,853 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 165.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 397,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,853 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.31% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $10,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 614.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 96,747 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 518,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 20,726 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 133,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,814,000.

NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.64. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $29.08.

