Royal Bank of Canada Sells 18,569 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,569 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.11% of i3 Verticals worth $11,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 392.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 49.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David K. Morgan acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $49.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.