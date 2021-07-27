i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Stake Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,569 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.11% of i3 Verticals worth $11,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 101,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,786,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,767,000 after purchasing an additional 371,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

In related news, Director David K. Morgan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.26. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.61.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $49.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

