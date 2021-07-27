Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,055 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.51% of Koppers worth $11,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Koppers by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koppers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Koppers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Koppers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $653.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KOP shares. Compass Point upped their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koppers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

