Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 185,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.26% of KINS Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KINZ opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

