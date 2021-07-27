Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 33.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,549 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 50,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

HP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price objective on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.46.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

