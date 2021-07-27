Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 18,528 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,528 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,158 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $411.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.33. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $54.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. Research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

