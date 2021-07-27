Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 500,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.13% of Strattec Security worth $23,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Strattec Security by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Strattec Security by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Strattec Security stock opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.96. The company has a market cap of $155.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strattec Security Co. has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $67.28.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

