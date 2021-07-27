Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.67% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $24,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SWTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $3,342,481.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,357,089.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,284 shares of company stock worth $9,808,603. 30.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $84.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 0.69. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $96.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.27.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

