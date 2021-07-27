Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.67% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $24,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

In other news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $3,342,481.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $2,731,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 120,284 shares of company stock worth $9,808,603 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $84.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.27. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $96.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 0.69.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

