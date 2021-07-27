Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,411,955 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 126,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $24,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $41,479.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,503 shares in the company, valued at $519,653.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $12,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRP stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $13.34.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 165.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.68%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KRP shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

