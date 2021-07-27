Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,949 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morphic were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in Morphic by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,999,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,797,000 after buying an additional 159,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Morphic by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,115,000 after buying an additional 95,583 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morphic by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 938,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,365,000 after buying an additional 451,140 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Morphic by 392.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 395,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,998,000 after buying an additional 314,764 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter worth $23,446,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morphic alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MORF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $59.24 on Tuesday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.73.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 116.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. Research analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 3,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $229,190.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $961,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,754.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 278,512 shares of company stock worth $13,207,821. 31.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morphic Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF).

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.