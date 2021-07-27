Citadel Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) by 239.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,331 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1,459.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 224,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after buying an additional 209,691 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,347,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,907,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 384.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 56,263 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RYE opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.22. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.