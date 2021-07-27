Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,393 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $791,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Azure Power Global by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,411 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $835,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Azure Power Global by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

AZRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Azure Power Global in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Azure Power Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Azure Power Global stock opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.21. Azure Power Global Limited has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $53.60.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. On average, analysts expect that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.