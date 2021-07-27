Man Group plc Sells 42,586 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,586 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 25.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 118.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 567.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

NYSE DRE opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.34. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $51.52.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

