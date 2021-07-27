Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Envista were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $45,872.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,723.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 35,021 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $1,581,898.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,635.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,911 shares of company stock worth $3,362,955 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVST. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

NVST stock opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.93.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

