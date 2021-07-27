-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.15). Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,651.44% and a negative net margin of 2,344.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INFI shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.34.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 267.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,215,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after buying an additional 2,341,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,570 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $3,141,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,483,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFI stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

