NetScout Systems (NTCT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect NetScout Systems to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. NetScout Systems has set its FY22 guidance at $1.71-1.77 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at 1.710-1.770 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NetScout Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NTCT opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NetScout Systems has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $31.91.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,314.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

