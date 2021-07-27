Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 8,500 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays set a £106 ($138.49) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.96) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,770.83 ($101.53).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,356.14. The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

