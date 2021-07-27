Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 8,500 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays set a £106 ($138.49) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.96) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,770.83 ($101.53).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,356.14. The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

