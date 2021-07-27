SolarWinds (SWI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. SolarWinds has set its Q2 guidance at $0.21 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.210-0.210 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, analysts expect SolarWinds to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SWI opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.00. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.31.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

