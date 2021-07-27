Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 419,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,412 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $26,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,626,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 66.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,123 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,259,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 48.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,843,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,704,000 after purchasing an additional 598,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on K. National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

NYSE:K opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.71. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 58.15%.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,826,515 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

