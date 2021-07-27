Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,315 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $28,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 366.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 28,016 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,214,000 after buying an additional 965,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

OMC opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.11. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

