Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 965 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 24.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MBUU. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $79.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.21. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

