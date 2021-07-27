M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Stake Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MHO. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in M/I Homes by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $277,763.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at $270,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $248,832.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,905. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

MHO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE:MHO opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 5.39.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $828.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.77 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

