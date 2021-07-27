Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $15.32 Million Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,324 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $15,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,145,000 after purchasing an additional 375,612 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 689.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 302,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,648,000 after purchasing an additional 263,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,608,000 after purchasing an additional 258,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,556,000 after purchasing an additional 251,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHVN. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.45.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $122.34 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.66 and a 52-week high of $128.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.84.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. The business’s revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.