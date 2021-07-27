Man Group plc Sells 2,101 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.08% of Element Solutions worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESI. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

NYSE:ESI opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $24.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

