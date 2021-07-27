Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 58.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,350 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Fastly were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Fastly by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Fastly by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after purchasing an additional 55,959 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Fastly by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRV LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,459,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSLY opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.52. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. Equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,223,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $42,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at $205,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,416 shares of company stock worth $8,960,708 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSLY. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.69.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

