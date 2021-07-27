JMP Securities Begins Coverage on EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 22.15.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

EVCM stock opened at 17.51 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of 16.01 and a 12-month high of 21.00.

In other EverCommerce news, insider Lisa M. Sterling purchased 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 99,994.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately 349,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey purchased 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 49,997.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 299,999. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.