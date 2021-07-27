JMP Securities Begins Coverage on EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 22.15.
EVCM stock opened at 17.51 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of 16.01 and a 12-month high of 21.00.
About EverCommerce
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.