Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings. Impinj reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Impinj.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

Impinj stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. Impinj has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $79.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.78.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $76,727.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $74,999.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,549 shares of company stock worth $227,298. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Impinj by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Impinj by 1,089.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Read More: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Impinj (PI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.