EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverCommerce currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 22.15.

Shares of EVCM stock opened at 17.51 on Monday. EverCommerce has a one year low of 16.01 and a one year high of 21.00.

In other EverCommerce news, insider Lisa M. Sterling acquired 5,882 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 99,994.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,588 shares in the company, valued at 349,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey bought 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 49,997.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately 299,999. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

