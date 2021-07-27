AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. AMERISAFE posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.79 million.

Shares of AMSF opened at $56.53 on Tuesday. AMERISAFE has a 52 week low of $53.90 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.12.

In related news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $160,660.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,354.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $39,733.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,174.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,588 shares of company stock valued at $873,711 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AMERISAFE by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,539,000 after acquiring an additional 168,191 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,945,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 102.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,059,000 after buying an additional 388,275 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 8.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,651,000 after purchasing an additional 41,768 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 2.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 490,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

