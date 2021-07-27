LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in LivaNova were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LivaNova by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

In related news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $84.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.14. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

