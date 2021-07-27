CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CarMax were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 526,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,813,000 after acquiring an additional 128,375 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 13,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total transaction of $876,562.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 31,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $4,054,032.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,147.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,839 shares of company stock valued at $34,354,393. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $135.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMX. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.93.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

