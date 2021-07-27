The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $875.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $1,550.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,530.00 to $1,450.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,280.00 to $1,074.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,094.13.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $726.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,002.13. The Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $687.10 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total value of $2,752,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $44,323,625 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

