Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 69,551 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,551 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

EPRT stock opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.70, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.34. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $29.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.27%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

