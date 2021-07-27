Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases New Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 240 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Fortinet by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,701 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,244 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fortinet from $190.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Fortinet from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Fortinet from $208.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Fortinet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.81.

Shares of FTNT opened at $272.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.70, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.42. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $277.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

