CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Stock Position Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $8,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COR. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Shares of COR opened at $137.77 on Tuesday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $141.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 69.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.67%.

Several research firms have commented on COR. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $90,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,599.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $101,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,112.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $726,969. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.