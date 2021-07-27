Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $41,000 Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 35,151 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.07. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.27.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

