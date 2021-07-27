Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $39,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,901,000 after buying an additional 2,828,431 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,833,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,068,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,389,000 after purchasing an additional 297,427 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 814,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,736,000 after purchasing an additional 295,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,158,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,224,000 after purchasing an additional 281,832 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.74.

